THE OLD MAID AND THE THIEF
to
Mill Mountain Theatre- Waldron Stage 20 Church Avenue SE , Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Brooke Tolley
The Old Maid and the Thief poster
Saturday, April 15 2023 | 3:00pm
Saturday, April 15, 2023 | 7:00pm
Mill Mountain Theatre Waldron Stage (Entrance on Church Ave.)
Length: 1 hour 15 minutes
Sung in English
Suitable for audiences of all ages!
Tickets are "Pay What You Can" with a suggested ticket price of $15/person
Opera Roanoke's Young Artists present their first full-length opera this spring! Gian Carlo Menotti's The Old Maid and the Thief is a comedic one-act opera known by many as the first opera written for radio broadcast in 1939.
Miss Todd, a middle-aged spinster, and her maid, Laetitia, take in a wayward beggar (Bob) as he is passing through town one rainy afternoon. While Miss Todd and Laetitia fawn over Bob, making him feel most welcome, gossip is spreading all over the small town that they are harboring a fugitive thief. This gossip is likely spread far and wide by Miss Todd's nosy neighbor, Miss Pinkerton. Hilarity ensues!