× Expand Brooke Tolley The Old Maid and the Thief poster

Saturday, April 15 2023 | 3:00pm

Saturday, April 15, 2023 | 7:00pm

Mill Mountain Theatre Waldron Stage (Entrance on Church Ave.)

Length: 1 hour 15 minutes

Sung in English

Suitable for audiences of all ages!

Tickets are "Pay What You Can" with a suggested ticket price of $15/person

Opera Roanoke's Young Artists present their first full-length opera this spring! Gian Carlo Menotti's The Old Maid and the Thief is a comedic one-act opera known by many as the first opera written for radio broadcast in 1939.

Miss Todd, a middle-aged spinster, and her maid, Laetitia, take in a wayward beggar (Bob) as he is passing through town one rainy afternoon. While Miss Todd and Laetitia fawn over Bob, making him feel most welcome, gossip is spreading all over the small town that they are harboring a fugitive thief. This gossip is likely spread far and wide by Miss Todd's nosy neighbor, Miss Pinkerton. Hilarity ensues!