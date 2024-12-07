× Expand Old Southwest, Inc.

Celebrate the magic of the holidays and the historic beauty of our neighborhood at the 43rd annual Old Southwest Holiday Parlor Tour of Homes. Showcasing the historic Old Southwest neighborhood, this event has been inviting the community into our parlors since 1979. The tradition is Old Southwest, Inc's largest annual fundraiser. The money raised goes directly to support neighborhood events and projects benefiting our community as well as the crucial maintenance of the Historic Alexander-Gish house. Please join us, "Always the First Weekend of December," and enjoy a self-guided tour of 6 historic Old Southwest homes, festive decorations, refreshments at the Alexander-Gish house, music and merriment. Advance tickets are $20 and can be used for either Saturday or Sunday attendance. Day-of tickets are available for $25 at the entrance to Highland Park. Additional donations to the Old Southwest Parlor Tour fundraiser can be made through the Give Butter ticket purchase page and are deeply appreciated.