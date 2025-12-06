× Expand Old Southwest

Celebrate the magic of the holidays and the historic beauty of our neighborhood at the annual Old Southwest Parlor Tour of Historic Homes. Showcasing the historic Old Southwest neighborhood, this event has been inviting the community into our parlors since 1979. The tradition is Old Southwest Inc.’s largest annual fundraiser. The money raised directly supports neighborhood events and projects that benefit our community and city, including the crucial maintenance of the Historic Alexander-Gish House in Highland Park. Please join us, "Always the First Weekend of December" and enjoy a self-guided tour of an array of historic Old Southwest homes, festive decorations, refreshments at the Alexander-Gish house, music and merriment. Reduced-price, advance-sale tickets are always offered. Day-of tickets are available at the entrance to Highland Park. Additional donations to the Old Southwest Parlor Tour fundraiser can be made through the Give Butter ticket purchase page at the time of ticket purchase and are deeply appreciated.

MORE DETAILS

Children under the age of 2 do not require tickets.

Children must be closely supervised at all times.

Strollers are not permitted in the homes.

No smoking or vaping on tour property or inside the homes.

Photography only permitted with permission of the property owner.

Please refrain from wearing high-heeled shoes that may damage wood floors.

Public restrooms are available at the Alexander-Gish House and other designated neighborhood locations, but not in private homes.

Parking is available at the Alexander-Gish House or on-street (please do not block driveways).

All visitors must check in at the Highland Park ticket table to pick up a program and wristband for entry to homes. Pre-paid ticket holders must present their confirmation ID or ticket at Highland Park for entrance to the Parlor Tour.

