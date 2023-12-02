Old Southwest Parlor Tour of Homes

2023 Parlor Tour of Homes: Dec 2, 5-9pm & Dec 3, 1-5pm

This year marks Old Southwest’s 42nd Parlor Tour, featuring access to 5+ private historic homes and the historic Alexander-Gish House in Highland Park — all decked out for the holidays! At the Gish House, visitors will enjoy refreshments and an art exhibit by LinDOR Arts. Plans are in the works for live music and special costumed guests from the Southwest Virginia Ballet's Nutcracker cast.

Parlor Tour tickets are offered online (coming soon), at Sunnyside Market (502 Mountain Ave. SW), or day-of-event at the entrance to Highland Park in Old Southwest (corner of 5th Street & Washington Avenue). Parlor Tour is a beloved tradition that takes place annually, the first weekend in December. All visitors must check-in at the Highland Park ticket table to pick up a program and wrist-band for entry to homes. Pre-paid ticket holders must present their confirmation ID or ticket at Highland Park for entrance to the Parlor Tour.

The Old Southwest Holiday Parlor Tour was born out of need.

The founding members of what was called “The Old Southwest Neighborhood Alliance” needed a way to raise funds to restore the Alexander-Gish house located in Highland Park. The house had been shuttered by the City of Roanoke and was slated for demolition. The pioneers of the neighborhood came up with the idea of a home tour, after the Roanoke Valley Council of Garden clubs featured some homes in the neighborhood.

Parlor Tour remains the biggest annual fundraiser for the OSW neighborhood. Proceeds are used to continue the preservation and maintenance of the Gish House, provide funding for neighborhood events (including National Night Out), and to support educational initiatives, environmental preservation, and other charities important to the neighborhood and the valley.

Parlor Tour has become an OSW annual holiday tradition enjoyed by hundreds of visitors, the participants who open their homes, and the many volunteers who make this event possible. We welcome you into our neighborhood and enjoy knowing that you are sure to have a fantastic time!