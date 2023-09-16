Old Time Dance |The Unique Sound of The Mountains: Larry Sigmon & The Virginia Girls

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $12, Friends and Fixtures Tickets are $8 (available at the door with card)

When Larry Sigmon met bassist Barbara Poole at a local fiddlers’ convention, they began performing together. Their sound was so distinctive with just the banjo, bass, and Larry’s distinct singing, they became known as the “Unique Sound,” and gained a dedicated local following, particularly among flatfoot dancers. Throughout their eighteen-year career, the duo performed at the Carter Family Fold, the Grand Ole Opry, and mountain music festivals throughout the South, becoming one of the most popular bands in the Blue Ridge Mountains until Barbara passed away in 2008 after a long struggle with cancer. Larry had quit performing until old-time musician and advocate Martha Spencer arrived to interview him for her online documentary project, Mountain Music Magazine. During their interview, Martha encouraged Larry to play some tunes and the “Unique Sound” was reborn. The Unique Sound of the Mountains now features Heather Krantz on guitar and vocals and Susan Blankenship on bass.