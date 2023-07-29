Old Time Dance | Twin Creeks Stringband

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $12, Friends & Fixtures tickets are $8

Twin Creeks Stringband is an old-time band from Southwest Virginia where their hard-driving music has been handed down to them through generations of music in Carroll and Franklin County. The band is a continuation of The Dry Hill Draggers, a band formed in the early 1980's in Franklin County, Virginia who played for dances and festivals for over 30 years. Though the name has changed, the high-energy sound and rock-solid rhythm remains unchanged. Twin Creeks Stringband continues to play hot fiddle tunes with a driving beat along with strong vocals that will entertain both listeners and dancers alike. Members of the band include Chris Prillaman on fiddle, Jason Hambrick on guitar and vocals, Stacy Boyd on bass, and his son Jared Boyd on banjo.