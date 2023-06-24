Old Time Dance | Whitetop Mountain Band

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $12 ($8 for Friends and Fixtures)

The Whitetop Mountain Band is a family-based band from the highest mountains of Virginia. Whitetop, Virginia is an area rich in the old time music tradition; this band has deep roots in mountain music. The members have done much to preserve the Whitetop region’s style of old time fiddling and banjo picking and are legendary musicians and teachers of the style.