Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $16 for reserved seating, $10 at the door

Join us for a Saturday Night Old Time Dance with The Crooked Road Ramblers! The Crooked Road Ramblers are an old-time band from the Blue Ridge Mountains, steeped in the traditional music of the area. They have won 1st place in the old-time band category at the Ashe County, Alleghany County, Laurel Bloomery, Fries & Union Grove Fiddlers Conventions in addition to being named the old-time instrumental group of the year at the Blue Ridge Acoustic Uprising.