Old Time Dance with The Lovely Mountaineers

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $12, Friends & Fixtures card holder tickets are $8, available at the door with card

Join us for an Old Time Dance with The Lovely Mountaineers. Featuring Gina Dilg on fiddle, Jason Dilg on banjo, Tyler Hughes on guitar and Dale Morris on bass.

