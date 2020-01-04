The Handmade Music School presents an old time guitar workshop with Jackson Cunningham on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:30-3:00pm. Cost is $30. Guitar is the backbone of a string band and Jackson Cunningham is a master rhythm player. Learn fills, bass runs, and the basics and stylistic techniques of backing up a band and playing behind singing. Stick around after the workshop to hear Jackson’s band Nobody’s Business perform on the Floyd Radio Show.