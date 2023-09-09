× Expand Olde Salem Days

Get ready to experience the most thrilling extravaganza of the year! The Rotary Club of Salem is ecstatic to declare that Olde Salem Days is back with a bang on September 09, 2023!

Mark your calendars because this is an event you absolutely cannot miss! Picture this: the heart of Salem coming alive with a dazzling display of over 300 artisans and crafters from far and wide, converging to create a shopping wonderland like no other. From stunning, one-of-a-kind masterpieces to practical and thoughtful gifts, this year's Olde Salem Days promises to surpass all your expectations. Prepare to be amazed as you stroll through the vibrant streets, filled with an electric atmosphere, alive with creativity, and bursting with colors and sounds that will transport you to a realm of pure delight.

But that's not all!

We've cranked up the excitement this year, bringing you even more surprises and entertainment that will keep you captivated throughout the day. Live performances, music, dance, and activities for all ages will ensure that there's never a dull moment. So gather your friends, family, and everyone you know, and join us for an unforgettable celebration that only happens once a year. Olde Salem Days is more than just an event; it's an experience that will leave you with cherished memories and a longing for the next year's edition. Be a part of the magic, the energy, and the sheer joy that Olde Salem Days brings. Save the date, and let's make this year's event the biggest and most incredible yet! See you there!