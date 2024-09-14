Second Saturday in September | Virginia's Premier Arts & Crafts Festival

Olde Salem Days is organized and hosted by the Rotary Club of Salem. Countless volunteer hours are given by Rotarians to manage and continually improve this annual event. Over the years, Olde Salem Days has grown to become the largest fund raising event for the club. In turn, the Rotary Club awards all of the proceeds from Olde Salem Days to local and international organizations who do good throughout the community and the world. From hosting projects like Christmas for Kids which teaches the joy of giving, to funding numerous local charities as well as supporting the global effort to eradicate Polio, the Rotary Club of Salem continually strives to exemplify the motto “Service above Self.”

For more information on the Rotary Club of Salem and the good work it supports please visit www.RotaryClubofSalem.org.