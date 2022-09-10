Olde Salem Days showcases regional Artists and Craftsmen as they display their work on Main Street and side streets of downtown Salem. This work attracts thousands of people who will stroll downtown to view and select their purchases from a wide assortment of handmade creations.

Olde Salem Days was recently voted by the Roanoke Times as one of the best places to shop for one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.

Over 400 Arts and Crafts booths and other displays will line the streets of Salem to present the finest handmade articles and objects d’art.