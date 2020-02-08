One Billion Rising - You Are Not Alone

× Expand Freeda Cathcart One Billion Rising Flash dancers perform in Market Square as an worldwide anti-violence against women campaign.

One Billion Rising, the biggest mass action to end violence against women in human history, will join forces with League of Women Voters of the Roanoke Valley, inside Valleyview Mall. We invite you, your family, your friends, your school, your clubs to spread the word, join us in the dance, and participate in any other way you feel moved - artwork, theatre, drumming, and stories. If you are not performing, please invite people to watch and support.

The event begins at 1:00 in front of JC Pennys. If you are a performer or presenter please be there at 12 noon.

Theme: You are Not Alone : Join Us! No dance experience necessary.

To learn the steps and practice, please use this video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRU1xmBwUeA&fbclid=IwAR3uplPbZl-ren63uFKYusz-QuEWKlfCLnGInlSJWmpOOkjXvsDMTWDHV3U

For more information about One Billion Rising, check out the link below.

onebillionrising.org

Artists and presenters interested in joining this event please contact Freeda Cathcart at contactfreeda@gmail.com

(540) 598-7231