One Irish Rover: Van Morrison Tribute Band

Well, it's a marvelous night for a moon dance with the stars up above in your eyes ... Revel in the decades-long career of Van Morrison with Pat Garvey's One Irish Rover on the way this May!

Putting together the best of the old, new, and eclectic songs of Van Morrison that span over six decades of musical genius is daunting, but delivering it in several hours has taken patience and work.

Take a ride through Van’s collection of Blues, Soul and Rock ballads all blended in a Celtic Stew of uplifting beats, heart-felt searching for understanding, soul-touching melodies, and jazzy compilations that deliver you back to a rustic Irish Pub somewhere in the countryside of Ireland where the beer, Irish whiskey and music flow warmly together until the “wee hours of the mornin'.”

Tickets: $18 | $27 | $37

