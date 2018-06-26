Online Centra CNA Job Fair
Online Roanoke, Virginia
Exciting news! Centra CNA salaries have seen a boost!
Tuesday, June 26, Centra recruiters want to talk to you!
Centra will hold an online job fair from 9am to 8pm.
Please register online to set up a call with a CNA recruiter now. You will learn more about being a CNA at Centra, one of the top hospital systems in the country.
Visit BeACentraNurse.com for more information or to apply online.
