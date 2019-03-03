Open Mic Night
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Our wildly popular Open Mic Nite continues! This is your chance to bring your talents to the coolest stage in town. Every first and third Sunday of the month Roanoke's hidden treasures emerge. Sign up begins at 5:30p and allows for each participant to perform 3 songs or 15 minutes. Backline includes drum kit, keyboard, amps, and more. Let's see what you've got!
