Open Studio Botetourt Kick Off Event

to Google Calendar - Open Studio Botetourt Kick Off Event - 2019-08-25 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio Botetourt Kick Off Event - 2019-08-25 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio Botetourt Kick Off Event - 2019-08-25 13:30:00 iCalendar - Open Studio Botetourt Kick Off Event - 2019-08-25 13:30:00

Blue Ridge Vineyard 1027 Shiloh Drive, Eagle Rock, Virginia

Artists participating in the Open Studios Botetourt 2019 will be at a Kick Off Event at the Blue Ridge Vineyard painting, photographing and sketching the beautiful views from the vineyard. Plus a few artists will be demonstrating other fine arts. The event is free and everyone is invited to attend.

Info

Blue Ridge Vineyard 1027 Shiloh Drive, Eagle Rock, Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Open Studio Botetourt Kick Off Event - 2019-08-25 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio Botetourt Kick Off Event - 2019-08-25 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio Botetourt Kick Off Event - 2019-08-25 13:30:00 iCalendar - Open Studio Botetourt Kick Off Event - 2019-08-25 13:30:00