Open Studio Botetourt Kick Off Event
Blue Ridge Vineyard 1027 Shiloh Drive, Eagle Rock, Virginia
×
Brett LaGue
Art in the Country. Open Studio Botetourt 2019
Artists participating in the Open Studios Botetourt 2019 will be at a Kick Off Event at the Blue Ridge Vineyard painting, photographing and sketching the beautiful views from the vineyard. Plus a few artists will be demonstrating other fine arts. The event is free and everyone is invited to attend.
Info
Blue Ridge Vineyard 1027 Shiloh Drive, Eagle Rock, Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions