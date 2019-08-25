Open Studio Botetourt Kick Off

Blue Ridge Vineyard 1027 Shiloh Drive, Eagle Rock, Virginia

This is the Kick Off event for the Open Studios Botetourt Tour which occurs on October 26th and 27th, 2019. Artists which will be participating in the Open Studios Botetourt will be painting, sketching, photographing the beautiful views from the vineyard. Other artists will be demonstrating other fine arts.

Info

Blue Ridge Vineyard 1027 Shiloh Drive, Eagle Rock, Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions
