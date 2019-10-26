Open Studios Botetourt
Open Studio Botetourt Ed Bordett 5 East Main Street, Town of Fincastle, Virginia 24090
Brett LaGue
Open Studio Botetourt 2019
Open Studio Botetourt is a self guided tour of 10 artist studios and the work of 14 artists. Artists participating are Ed Bordett, Brett LaGue, Dreama Kattenbraker, Mark Woodie, Vera Dickerson, Nancy Dahlstorm, Lois Bisese, Willie Simmons, Dan Jones,
Linda Atkinson, Amy Herzel, Judith Lochbrunner, Robin Poteet, Mary Anne Meador. The community can learn more about the artists, and the tour locations at https://openstudiosbotetourt.com
