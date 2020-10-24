× Expand design by Brett LaGue Open Studios- Botetourt 10th Anniversary Tour

Open Studios – Botetourt, Art in the Country, has announced its 2020 dates and artists for our 10th Anniversary Tour. The art studios will be open Saturday, Oct 24 from 10 AM - 5 PM and Sunday, October 25 from 11 AM - 5 PM. There will also be an option this year for private tours on Thursday and Friday (Oct. 22 and Oct. 23) by appointment with the artist.

Various locations around Botetourt County will feature 13 artists in 9 locations. There is a diverse and exciting group of artists participating this year with the return of some of the favorite artists, the introduction of new artists and the addition of a new coppersmith shop. The list of OSB artists includes Ed Bordett, Vera Dickerson, Amy D. Herzel, Dan Jones, Brett LaGue, Judith F Lochbrunner, Willie Simmons and Mark Woodie. Guest artists are Courtney Cronin, Dan Henderson, Mary Anne Meador, Elliott Muncey, and Robin Poteet.

Please note that safety is of primary importance this year and we are taking precautions and following all guidelines to keep our visitors and artists safe. Specific information will be shared on the OSB Facebook page and newsletter closer to the event.

Complete information on the Tour can be found at https://openstudiosbotetourt.com. Tour brochures with detailed maps will be available the first of October. Sign up form for the OSB newsletter is also on our website. For additional information or to receive a brochure in the mail please send your address to openstudiosbotetourt2019@gmail.com. Be sure to follow Open Studios – Botetourt on Facebook and Instagram.