Open Studios - Botetourt 2023

We’re inviting you to scenic Botetourt County, Virginia, home of many of the Valley’s leading artists. This October, a select group of 16 artists will be offering their creativity in nine Botetourt artist’s workshops and studios.

This free, self guided driving tour, of working artist’s studios and homes, is your chance to discover and collect finished works directly from the artists themselves. Plus you will see works in progress, possibly catching an impromptu demonstration of the tools and techniques used to create them.

Enjoy the countryside’s fall foliage while you drive from location to location throughout the county. There are Open Studios – Botetourt signs along your way to help guide you in the right direction.

Fill out a “passport card” at any destination on the tour. You’ll then be entered into a drawing for a $150 gift certificate towards an art purchase from any single tour artist.

Saturday, October 21, 2023

10am-5pm

Sunday, October 22, 2023