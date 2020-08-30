Open Studios Botetourt Art Market

to

Virginia Mountain Vineyards 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle, Virginia

There will be open air artists demonstrations inspired by the beautiful views from the vineyard and fine art and crafts for sale under the big tent at the Vineyard.There is plenty of room for social distancing. The event is free and everyone is invited to attend.

Directions at: https://www.facebook.com/VirginiaMountainVineyards

More information: https://openstudiosbotetourt.com

Info

Virginia Mountain Vineyards 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle, Virginia
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Open Studios Botetourt Art Market - 2020-08-30 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Open Studios Botetourt Art Market - 2020-08-30 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Open Studios Botetourt Art Market - 2020-08-30 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Open Studios Botetourt Art Market - 2020-08-30 13:00:00 ical