Open Studios Botetourt Art Market
to
Virginia Mountain Vineyards 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle, Virginia
There will be open air artists demonstrations inspired by the beautiful views from the vineyard and fine art and crafts for sale under the big tent at the Vineyard.There is plenty of room for social distancing. The event is free and everyone is invited to attend.
Directions at: https://www.facebook.com/VirginiaMountainVineyards
More information: https://openstudiosbotetourt.com
Info
Virginia Mountain Vineyards 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle, Virginia
Art & Exhibitions