Open Studios Tour Roanoke 2019

Open Studios Tour Roanoke

Saturday, April 27 & Sunday, April 28, 10 am to 5 pm

Roanoke, VA, February 26, 2019: The 19th annual self-guided tour of Artists’ homes and studios will take place Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, 10 am to 5 p.m both days. Open Studios Tour Roanoke is free and families are welcome.

Open Studios Tour Roanoke will feature twenty-two professional artists and artisans representing mediums ranging from mixed media, assemblage, sculpture, painting, drawing, ceramic sculpture, pottery, textiles, and photography. Visitors will be able to see working studios and watch several artists at work at 9 locations/stops. The route covers five Roanoke neighborhoods: Raleigh Court, Southwest, South Roanoke, Old Southwest and Southeast Roanoke Industrial Park. Ours was one of the first in Virginia to embrace the concept of a localized art tour presenting a glimpse into the way artists work in their studios.

2019 member artists include: Stephen Brailo, Mary Boxley Bullington, Meridith Brehmer Entingh, Eric Fitzpatrick, Elaine Fleck, Ann Glover, Chris Gryder, Josh Manning, Sarah EK Muse, Jamie Nervo, Diane Patton, C. J. Phillips, Gina Louthian Stanley, Ann Bondurant Trinkle, Nan Mahone Wellborn, and Barry Wolfe

2019 guest artists include: Evan Berding, David Eakin, Susan Egbert, Suzanne Sellars, Rachel Uchizono, and Annie Waldrop

Come meet the artists at the Sneak Preview Party, Fork in the Alley, Thursday April 25, 5 to 7 p.m. at 2123 Crystal Spring Ave, SW Roanoke, 24014. Samples of artists’ work will be available on this Thursday evening prior to the event. The Open Studios Sneak Preview Party is free and open to the public.

This free, family friendly, self-guided driving tour is open to the public and easily accessed by following the mobile friendly map on our website: https://www.openstudiostourroanoke.com/ or the map in the brochure found at local retailers or artists’ studios.

For current updates about the Tour we encourage you to visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.