Open Studios Tour Roanoke 2022

× Expand Cove Creative Studio, LLC Open Studios Tour 2022

Roanoke Valley Artists are excited to resume their in-person studio tour, celebrating creative expression and community in the region.

The 22nd annual Open Studios Tour of Roanoke will resume its live and in-person art tour Saturday, April 30th & Sunday, May 1st of 2022. The free, family-friendly, self-guided driving tour is open to the public and takes place across neighborhoods in Roanoke City and Roanoke County.

This year’s tour features over 15 professional artists and artisans representing mediums including painting, prints, sculpture, fine art jewelry, woven goods, ceramics and mixed media. Artwork will be shown in artists’ homes, studios and gardens, as well as public parks, creating a unique opportunity for art-lovers to experience their work in intimate, inspiring settings. After 2 years of holding the tour online due to COVID-19 precautions, members and friends of Open Studios Tour Roanoke are thrilled to share this engaging experience face-to-face once again.

Work will be available for purchase or just perusing. A mobile-friendly map will be available on the Open Studio Tour Roanoke website - www.openstudiostourroanoke.com

New in 2022, Open Studios Tour of Roanoke will feature an “Emerging Artist”. Eager to get new, up-and-coming artists involved in with our tour, we are very excited to welcome Isha Devine – a wonderful ceramic artist and painter – as our inaugural Emerging Artist. 2022 members include Winn Ballenger, Mary Boxley Bullington, Meridith Brehmer Entingh, Elaine Fleck, Max Mitchell, Diane Patton, Rachel Uchizono, Nan Mahone Wellborn, and more to be announced.

2022 guest artists include Philip Noland of Richmond, VA and photographer Dan Henderson. More guests to be announced.

For up-to-the-minute updates about the Tour, please follow Open Studios Tour Roanoke on Instagram and Facebook.

Open Studios Tour Roanoke was founded in 2000 by a group of local artists who wished to build community awareness of professional artists and artisans living and working in the Roanoke Valley. Each year, participating artists open their homes and studios to the public, allowing collectors a glimpse into the processes and spaces in which the artists create.