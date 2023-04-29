Open Studios Tour Roanoke 2023

× Expand Cove Creative Studio, LLC Artworks by Annie Waldrop (left), Robert Sulkin (top right), Maggie Perrin-Key (bottom right)

The 24th annual Open Studios Tour Roanoke will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 29th & 30th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free, family-friendly, self-guided tour allows the public to learn more about what, how, and where artists create by inviting them into their homes and studios.

The 2023 tour will have 39 participating artists, the most since the event’s inception 24 years ago, and take place across 13 locations throughout six Roanoke City neighborhoods: Downtown Roanoke, Grandin, Northeast City, Old Southwest, Southeast City, Southwest City, and South Roanoke.

Mediums represented will include painting, photography, prints, sculpture, fine art, jewelry, woven goods, ceramics, and mixed media. Artists will share glimpses into their processes, work-spaces, and opportunities to purchase their one-of-a-kind pieces.

This year’s artists include Julie Arrington, Linda Atkinson, Winn Ballenger, Lois Miller Bisese, Mary Boxley Bullington, Ingrid Chase, Isha Devine, Lynn Donihe, Susan Egbert, Meredith Brehmer Entingh, Stephanie Firestone, Michelle Fisher, Ann Glover, Juan Nicholas Guacheta, Susan Harb, Dan Henderson, Bill Johnston, Stephanie Klein-Davis, Shelly LaTreill, Hona Leigh Knudsen, Gina Louthian-Stanley, Kathleen Lunsford, Josh Manning, Sarah EK Muse, Sarah K Parcell, Diane Patton, Angie Patton Poe, Annie Schultz, Richard Sheridan, Meredith Sink, Kelly Smith-Price, Robert Sulkin, Kim Sutliff, Leah Thompson, Rachel Uchizono, Annie Waldrop, Nan Mahone Wellborn, John Wiercioch, and Barry Wolfe.

Open Studios Tour of Roanoke continues the tradition of featuring an “Emerging Artist” in an effort to highlight and promote newer, up-and-coming artists. Recognized as this year’s Emerging Artist is Maggie Perrin-Key, a contemporary artist who has several public art projects and murals displayed throughout Roanoke City.

Maggie explains, “My current work is focused in traditional oil painting techniques, acrylic paint on raw canvas and hyper-saturated colored pencil drawings on paper. I use bold colors, shapes simplified to varying degrees and completely abstracted elements to convey specific memories.”

For updates and information about our artists, visit www.openstudiostourroanoke.com and follow @openstudiosroa on Facebook and Instagram.

About Open Studios Tour Roanoke

Open Studios Tour Roanoke was founded in 2000 by a group of local artists wishing to build community awareness of professional artists and artisans living and working in the Roanoke Valley. Each year, participating artists open their homes and studios to the public, allowing collectors a glimpse into the processes and spaces in which the artists create.