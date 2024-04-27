× Expand Left: glass sculpture by Shelly La TreillTop right: photograph by Robert SulkinBottom right: painting by Lynn Cothern Comm Calendars 2024 - 1 Artwork of artists participating in Open Studios Tour Roanoke 2024

The 24th Annual Open Studios Tour Roanoke gears up to celebrate local creativity and engage art enthusiasts. This event is free and takes place Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The self-guided tour spans across six unique and distinctive neighborhoods across Roanoke City, showcasing the depth and diversity of our community’s finest artists and providing a unique opportunity for the public to interact with creators in their creative spaces. Open Studios Tour Roanoke offers a glimpse into their inspirations, techniques, and artistic processes.