Open Studios Tour Roanoke 2024

to

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia

The 24th Annual Open Studios Tour Roanoke gears up to celebrate local creativity and engage art enthusiasts. This event is free and takes place Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The self-guided tour spans across six unique and distinctive neighborhoods across Roanoke City, showcasing the depth and diversity of our community’s finest artists and providing a unique opportunity for the public to interact with creators in their creative spaces. Open Studios Tour Roanoke offers a glimpse into their inspirations, techniques, and artistic processes.

Info

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia
Art & Exhibitions, Home & Garden, Leisure & Recreation
540-735-2332
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Open Studios Tour Roanoke 2024 - 2024-04-27 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Open Studios Tour Roanoke 2024 - 2024-04-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Open Studios Tour Roanoke 2024 - 2024-04-27 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Open Studios Tour Roanoke 2024 - 2024-04-27 10:00:00 ical