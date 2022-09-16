OPERA GEMS: A GALA CELEBRATION CONCERT

× Expand Opera Roanoke Opera Roanoke Season 22-23 Artwork "Opera Gems"

All your favorite opera hits. One night only.

Opera Roanoke opens its 47th season of live opera with a celebration concert featuring the most memorable moments in opera. Dust off your fancy attire and come experience what makes opera great. This concert will feature works by all the grand masters of opera with soloists, chorus, and full orchestra, conducted by Maestro Steven White.

An opening night pre-concert party with snacks, drinks, and entertainment will take place at 6pm. Tickets for this event can be easily be purchased in addition to any single ticket or subscription package.