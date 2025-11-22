× Expand Courtesy Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church

Lift your voice and join the celebration at Opera Roanoke’s Messiah Sing-Along at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, Saturday, November 22, 2025, conducted by Dillon J. Swanson, Opera Roanoke Chorus Master.

​Bring your score (or borrow one at the door!) and sing along with our Opera Roanoke Young Artists, chorus, and the Roanoque Baroque chamber orchestra in this festive, heartwarming holiday tradition. No rehearsal, no pressure—just glorious music and the magic of raising our voices together. All are welcome!