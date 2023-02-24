Opera Roanoke presents: Glory Denied - A New American Opera

× Expand Opera Roanoke Glory Denied

Friday, February 24, 2023 | 7:30pm

Sunday, February 26, 2023 | 2:30pm

Based on a book by Tom Philpott, Glory Denied tells the true story of Col. Jim Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war. The story chronicles Jim’s life for nine years as a captured soldier during the Vietnam War and the aftermath that followed his return home.

An opera that explores family relationships during a difficult time in our nation’s history, Glory Denied is a compelling and heart-wrenching story of loss, hope, and one man’s will to survive.

Length: 80 minutes with no intermission

Sung in English