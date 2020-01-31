Opera Roanoke Presents: Apollo's Fire: Return to Sugarloaf Mountain - An Appalachian Gathering

Apollo’s Fire—one of America’s most electrifying musical ensembles—performs a program of haunting melodies, foot-stomping jigs and reels, stories, and a healthy dose of comedy, all with musicianship of the highest order. The reviews say it all: “The audience sang, clapped, shed a few tears, and laughed, ultimately enjoying a taste of the good times that our mountain forebears must have had. The program is an ingenious conception of Apollo’s Fire director Jeannette Sorrell…a rich tapestry of the dark, the joyful, the sad, and the humorous, all of which the deep treasury of Appalachian music encompasses. An absolutely joyous achievement.”