Opera Roanoke presents Bluebeard's Castle

Ever wonder what lurks in the deep recesses of someone’s mind? Maybe it’s more than you want to know. Bluebeard’s new bride, Judith, is about to get more than she bargained for when she moves into her new husband’s looming dark castle. In this psychological opera-thriller, Judith’s new home becomes a house of horrors when she unlocks each of Bluebeard’s seven doors, which he had hoped to keep locked forever. How far is she willing to go to unlock something that should be kept secret?

Don’t miss this dynamic production of Bartók’s spinetingling operatic masterpiece—a powerful and cinematic score that brims with beauty, color and suspense.