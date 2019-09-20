Opera Roanoke presents Pagliacci

Google Calendar - Opera Roanoke presents Pagliacci - 2019-09-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opera Roanoke presents Pagliacci - 2019-09-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opera Roanoke presents Pagliacci - 2019-09-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Opera Roanoke presents Pagliacci - 2019-09-20 00:00:00

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Unquenchable Desire—Unbridled Jealousy—Unstoppable rage—Unholy MURDER! Life imitates art in the most shocking way possible in Pagliacci, Leoncavallo’s heartrending operatic masterpiece. Having discovered his wife’s infidelity right before he is to lead his troupe of clowns in a public performance, Canio sings to himself in opera’s most iconic aria, “Laugh, clown—laugh at the grief that poisons your heart.” And the show goes on.

Run Time: Approx. 90 minutes with a 20-minute intermission

Info

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
540.345.2550
Google Calendar - Opera Roanoke presents Pagliacci - 2019-09-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opera Roanoke presents Pagliacci - 2019-09-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opera Roanoke presents Pagliacci - 2019-09-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Opera Roanoke presents Pagliacci - 2019-09-20 00:00:00