Opera Roanoke presents Pagliacci
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Unquenchable Desire—Unbridled Jealousy—Unstoppable rage—Unholy MURDER! Life imitates art in the most shocking way possible in Pagliacci, Leoncavallo’s heartrending operatic masterpiece. Having discovered his wife’s infidelity right before he is to lead his troupe of clowns in a public performance, Canio sings to himself in opera’s most iconic aria, “Laugh, clown—laugh at the grief that poisons your heart.” And the show goes on.
Run Time: Approx. 90 minutes with a 20-minute intermission
