Opera Roanoke presents Puccini's La Boheme

Last seen in Roanoke over a decade ago, Boheme's true-to-life characters, struggling young artists and professionals, sing music of astonishing beauty in scenes of true pathos. Puccini's keen dramatic sensibilities balance the heartbreaking tragedy of Rodolfo and Mimi with the wit of their fellow "bohemians". The cast and members of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra are led by MET opera conductor and Opera Roanoke principal guest conductor, Steven White.