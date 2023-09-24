Opera Roanoke's 2023-24 Season Preview

to

Talmadge Recital Hall 8055 Hill House Ct, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Sunday, September 24, 2023 | 3PM

Talmadge Recital Hall at Hollins University

Length: 1.5 hours

Free Admission, No Tickets Required

For the first time in four years, Opera Roanoke's Young Artists will return to the campus of Hollins University to present a 2023-24 Season Preview scenes program, featuring selections from Opera Roanoke's 2023-24 season and the Metropolitan Opera's MET Live in HD season. Mark your calendars now and make plans to join us for this special program featuring the best young operatic talent in the region

Info

Talmadge Recital Hall 8055 Hill House Ct, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Opera Roanoke's 2023-24 Season Preview - 2023-09-24 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Opera Roanoke's 2023-24 Season Preview - 2023-09-24 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Opera Roanoke's 2023-24 Season Preview - 2023-09-24 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Opera Roanoke's 2023-24 Season Preview - 2023-09-24 15:00:00 ical