Opera Roanoke's 2023-24 Season Preview
to
Talmadge Recital Hall 8055 Hill House Ct, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Opera Roanoke owns everything
OR 23-24 Season Preview Poster
Sunday, September 24, 2023 | 3PM
Talmadge Recital Hall at Hollins University
Length: 1.5 hours
Free Admission, No Tickets Required
For the first time in four years, Opera Roanoke's Young Artists will return to the campus of Hollins University to present a 2023-24 Season Preview scenes program, featuring selections from Opera Roanoke's 2023-24 season and the Metropolitan Opera's MET Live in HD season. Mark your calendars now and make plans to join us for this special program featuring the best young operatic talent in the region