The Opioid Crisis in America - Lecture with author Beth Macy

Beth Macy, New York Times bestselling author of Dopesick, will discuss the only book to date that fully charts the opioid crisis in America. Dopesick is based on Macy’s research in Virginia, and the book continues to be a nationwide bestseller. Macy is a resident of Roanoke and a former journalist for The Roanoke Times. She has appeared on CBS News, C-Span, PBS, NPR, and in TIME Magazine, The New York Times and other national news outlets.

A book sale and signing will be available at the event along with vendors offering local services.

The event is sponsored by Roanoke College Public Health Studies with support from the Copenhaver Scholar in Residence.

This event is free and open to the public.

Complimentary tickets are required and available online beginning January 3.

Tickets are also available at the Colket Center information desk.