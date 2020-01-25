× Expand Kyra Hinton, Map Dragon, chemical ink print, 2018 Kyra Hinton, Map Dragon, chemical ink print, 2018

January 24 – March 22

Friday, January 24

6-8 pm Opening Reception

Olin Gallery

On the Origin of Dragons

On the Origins of Dragons is an exhibition in Olin Gallery that investigates natural phenomenon and dragon lore across cultures. Researchers and educators, Drs. DorothyBelle Poli and Lisa Stoneman will exhibit the scientific, anthropological, and literary evidence to support the idea that early humans came across Lepidodendron (plant) fossils, constructed meaning from them and created dragon narratives. The exhibition is a visual catalog of research as well as a collaboration with numerous contributors including the local artists, Kyra Hinton and Jennifer Buckingham. On the Origins of Dragons is an innovative interpretation of this plant fossil-folklore hypothesis through many mediums including installation, 3-D printing, sculpture, and fossil evidence.