Orlas with DJ Stimulator Jones

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Orlas is a collaboration between father and son Victor Chicri and Vic Delnur. Drawing their name from the Portuguese word for coasts, their music is a fusion of samba-jazz, bossa nova and disco-funk.

DJ Stimulator Jones to kick off the evening starting at doors.

Doors - 7:00 p.m. | Show 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $12 Advance | $15 Day of Show

