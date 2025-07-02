Orlas with DJ Stimulator Jones
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Orlas is a collaboration between father and son Victor Chicri and Vic Delnur. Drawing their name from the Portuguese word for coasts, their music is a fusion of samba-jazz, bossa nova and disco-funk.
DJ Stimulator Jones to kick off the evening starting at doors.
Doors - 7:00 p.m. | Show 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $12 Advance | $15 Day of Show
