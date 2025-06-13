× Expand Patrick McNeil graphic. Oscar Wilde's farcical, trivial and gender-bending masterpiece

The Importance Of Being Earnest on stage at the Bear Theatre June 13-22.

Oscar Wilde’s farcical comedy classic arrives on the Bear Theatre stage Exit, Pursued By A Bear – downtown Roanoke’s community theater that calls the auditorium at Community High School home – presents Oscar Wilde’s The Importance Of Being Earnest, June 13-15 and June 20-22. Tickets are on sale now at https://beartheatre.com/

Billed as “A Trivial Comedy for Serious People,” the late 19th century classic pokes fun at Victorian era social norms and yes, trivial pursuits, following the romantic entanglements of two men who lead double lives. The Bear Theatre’s gender-bending version coming to the Community High School stage beginning June 13 is yet another twist.