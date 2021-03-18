× Expand n/a Join Virginia Tech for an OSHA 10-hour workshop for general industry.

The OSHA 10-hour general industry course is designed to teach entry-level general industry

workers information about their rights, employer responsibilities and how to file a complaint, as well as how to identify, abate, avoid and prevent job-related hazards on a job

site.

The training covers a variety of general industry safety and health hazards, including:

> introduction to OSHA

> walking and working surfaces, including fall protection

> exit routes, emergency action plans, fire prevention plans, fire protection

> electrical

> personal protective equipment

> hazard communication

This is a two-day workshop (March 18, 1-5 p.m. and March 19, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.) hosted virtually via Zoom. Instruction will be live.

Registration and information: https://bit.ly/VT-OSHA10

Contact: David Conners, dconners@vt.edu