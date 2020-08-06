"OTHELLO" at American Shakespeare Center

× Expand Lauren Parker for ASC Join American Shakespeare Center for their safe & triumphant return to live performance this summer! You’ll find yourself on the edge of your seat as the deadly machinations unfold in Shakespeare’s great tragedy of racism and jealousy.

Virginia’s premier classical theatre, American Shakespeare Center, returns with their Summer 2020 SafeStart Season. Evil is everywhere in Shakespeare’s great tragedy of racism and jealousy, as the love of Othello and Desdemona is destroyed by envy and fact is twisted by innuendo. You’ll find yourself on the edge of your seat as the deadly machinations unfold.

There are 2 great ways to see 2 amazing shows LIVE this summer! See OTHELLO in repertory with TWELFTH NIGHT. Performances rotate indoors at the beautiful Blackfriars Playhouse, and under the stars, on the lawn of the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center. (Online streaming also available soon.)

ASC SafeStart is ASC’s comprehensive plan for a safe re-opening for their actors, audiences, and staff. Details about all mitigations can be found on their website; please read.

*NOTE: Showtimes at Blackfriars depend on the day, and performances are not offered everyday. Please see calendar for performance schedule.