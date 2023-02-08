Soul Session's Renaissance: Our Voice, Our Moments

× Expand Soul Sessions Roanoke

Soul Sessions is an open space for one to let their soul be free and their voice be heard through open mic poetry.

Soul Sessions Roanoke is excited to invite you to the Grandin Theatre to celebrate our tribute to the Harlem Renaissance as we celebrate Black History Month. Come join us for music, poetry, and dance with Renaissance: Our Voice, Our Moments. The show will be from 7:30 pm till 10 pm and will have live music provided by Roscoe Mcfadden and his amazing jazz band. We will also have local and regional poets taking the stage.

General Admission: $12 (+ tax)

Location: Main Theatre

Runtime: 120 minutes