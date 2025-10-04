Out of Spite & That 80's Show

× Expand Courtesy Daleville Town Center

Event by Daleville Town Center! Net proceeds benefit area non-profits. Tonight's non-profits include FREE, Botetourt Longbeards and Ronald McDonald House. Help us raise money for local charities!

Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra, don't miss this fun local band!

The Artist: Out of Spite is a cover band from Lynchburg, VA. They cover everything from 80's, modern country, & rock to dance and old school hip hop.

Tickets purchased at the gates. Admission is just $10 and benefits Botetourt non-profit organizations. Children 12 and under are free.

Food available for purchase from Mountain Grille, Kefi Greek Food with a Passion & The Rad Shack

We've got free kids' activities and a balloon twister/face painter/glitter tattoo artist on site from 6PM-8PM! The talent rotates her chosen activity at each event.

Please No: weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets |*additional details posted on signage at gates - venue rule subject to change

Thank you, Bank of Botetourt, Michelob Ultra, Stateson Homes, Daleville Town Center Apartments, Roanoke Cement, Virginia Mountain Mortgage, John Alderson Agency, Winter's Storage, Better Sofas, Roanoke Cement, Valley Business Front & The Fincastle Herald for your tremendous support!

