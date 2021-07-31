Outdoor Concert with 360 Band

to

Covenant Presbyterian Church 1831 Deyerle Road, SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Bring a chair or blanket & join us @ Covenant this Saturday, July 31st from 5 PM – 8 PM for a concert with 360 Band! Food will be available from the Fellowship Team or bring a picnic supper. Come enjoy a fun evening of music & fellowship! Rain or Shine - The concert will move indoors in the event of inclement weather.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
5409893314
to
