Outpost's Ode to Summer Beer Pairing Dinner

Devils Backbone Brewing Company - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen 3303 50 North Wind Lane, Roanoke, Virginia 24450

Join us for an exquisite culinary journey celebrating the flavors of summer at our Ode to Summer Beer Dinner. Indulge in a carefully crafted menu that pays homage to the season's bounty, expertly paired with a selection of fine Devils Backbone Craft Beers.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to delight in a culinary experience that celebrates the essence of summer. Purchase your tickets for an unforgettable evening of gourmet delights and beer pairings.

Food & Drink
