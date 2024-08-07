× Expand Devils Backbone Brewing Company Outpost's Ode to Summer Beer Pairing Dinner

Join us for an exquisite culinary journey celebrating the flavors of summer at our Ode to Summer Beer Dinner. Indulge in a carefully crafted menu that pays homage to the season's bounty, expertly paired with a selection of fine Devils Backbone Craft Beers.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to delight in a culinary experience that celebrates the essence of summer. Purchase your tickets for an unforgettable evening of gourmet delights and beer pairings.