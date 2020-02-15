Overcome Overwhelm through Law of Attraction and Self Hypnosis

× Expand Susan Happy girl from Susan

In this workshop, together we will identify beliefs and patterns that are keeping you stuck so that when you leave you have:

Overcome unconscious negative drivers

Eliminated toxic beliefs

Stopped your past from defining you

Empowered yourself with simple tools

BONUS: 1/2 Hour Free Coaching with Certified Life Coach

1/2 Hour Free Emotion Code Session with Certified Emotion

Code Practitioner

When you finish this interactive workshop you will have an extraordinary understanding of how Law of Attraction can work for you and a clear vision for your future. You will have the tools to use self hypnosis to relieve stress, a master affirmation, a technique to identify and uncreate trapped emotions, and your “WHY,”

Susan Hilton Malik is a certified, transformational, life coach, whose specialty is helping people work through feelings of overwhelm and expand into possibility. Susan spent 20 years in the corporate world leading successful teams and holds an undergraduate degree in psychology.

Dr. Maurie Sutton is a certified energy healer, emotion code certified, law of attraction practitioner, Integrative energy therapist, sound therapist, Access Bars practitioner, teacher, public speaker, and researcher.

Please contact Maurie Sutton with questions: 540-283-0056. Or email at zenmybrain@gmail.com

Cost $97 You can pay cash or use credit card day of event