Overnight Sensations

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia

Since 2006, the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University has partnered with Mill Mountain Theatre to present a micro-brewed new play festival of freshly baked plays. On Friday night six playwrights are randomly paired with six directors, then randomly draw from a hat a variety of writing prompts and a pre-selected cast of local actors. Before 8 a.m. the next morning, they have to write a 10-minute play. They meet with their directors over a continental breakfast on Saturday morning and make any last-minute changes before the actors arrive at 11 a.m. and the play begins rehearsal. When 8 p.m. rolls around, and the audience are in their seats, the show begins! Always a packed house, always free, and always lots of fun for everyone. Admission: free, open to the public.

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia View Map
540.342.5740
