Ozzy Ozbourne Tribute - Diary of an Ozzman

DIARY OF AN OZZMAN is an exciting high energy Ozzy Osbourne Tribute show based in Florida!

This is Ozzy at his best and craziest with an incredible band and show that will rock any festival stage or venue! You won’t believe your eyes and ears!

The band also features one of the best guitarists on the planet, Gary Schutt, who himself is a world touring national recording artist and front man of his own band. Diary Of An Ozzman has played massive events and notable venues like House Of Blues!

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

SHOW SCHEDULE: (Subject to change without notice)

Liberty Tax Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Downtown Roanoke Inc. Star Line Trolley service runs its regular route and drops off at Dr Pepper Park from 6pm-10pm. Final pick up is 10:05pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Diary Of An Ozzman plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Adult tickets-$15 IN ADVANCE and $18 day of show. (Plus fees and taxes)

Kids 12 and under are FREE and do not require a ticket.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE Liberty Tax shuttle. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

OR for Flashback Fridays ONLY-The Star Line Trolleys will be running their regular route and dropping off at Dr Pepper Park from 6pm-10pm compliments of Downtown Roanoke Inc.

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

FOOD: Bella Events Catering, Domino’s Pizza and Homestead Creamery are our featured food vendors for the concert!