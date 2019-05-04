Paddle and Picnic- Roanoke River Gorge

What's better than a scenic, fun-filled kayaking trip? When a hot-grilled, catered picnic is waiting for you riverside. We'll start with a short river intro before setting off down the Roanoke River. We will stop periodically, including a break for a delicious, catered lunch about half-way down river. Transportation, lunch, equipment, and guides included. Each participant get's an individual sit-on-top kayak. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Trip meets at the Visitor Center